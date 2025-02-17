It seems like Matthew Stafford is getting interest from the New York Giants. That’s especially true with the Giants' latest coaching-staff hire. Furthermore, Mike Florio called out a “weird vibe” between the Rams and Stafford.

Things likely started when Stafford said he needed to take time to think about his NFL future after the season-ending loss to the Eagles. Stafford will make $27 million in 2025. He needs a pay raise, so the Rams will have to work it out with the 16-year veteran.

Rams appear to have a money mess with QB Matthew Stafford

Here’s what Florio said about the “mess” the Rams have, according to nbcsports.com.

“His cap number for 2025 is nearly $50 million,” Florio wrote. “Cutting him with a post-June 1 designation would result in a $26.67 million cap charge for 2026, with a $4 million guaranteed roster bonus owed to Stafford. Trading him before June 1 (and before the $4 million roster bonus comes due) would spark a $37 million cap charge.

“Although it’s not as dire as the Deshaun Watson debacle in Cleveland, the Rams have a mess. They could kick the cap can by extending his contract, but he’s 37. At what point will the Rams (who are young at most positions) pivot to someone more than a decade younger than Stafford?”

So if the Rams get a good trade deal, they might be willing to let Stafford go. The Jets, Steelers, Titans, Raiders, Browns, and Giants are in the market for a quarterback. The Titans are particularly interesting because they may be set on taking Travis Hunter in the draft instead of getting a quarterback.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he likes what Stafford has done for the organization, according to yahoo.com.

“I’m sure proud of the body of work, really proud of the way he’s played,” McVay said. “I think the coolest thing you can say about Matthew is he shines the brightest on the biggest stages. When you look at the seven playoff games he’s played in since he’s been a Ram, he certainly gives you a chance every time you step out on the field, and for that I’m sure appreciative.”