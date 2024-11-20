The New York Giants have benched Daniel Jones on Monday, officially ending their six-year experiment with the quarterback who's produced a 3-13 record in his 16 starts, which included a 2-8 showing this season. After Jones' demotion, the Giants promoted Tommy DeVito as their new starter, with Drew Lock as the backup and Jones as the third-stringer. With only seven games left in their season, this benching has signaled the end of his time in New York. However, per reports, many Giants players have voiced dissatisfaction with Brian Daboll's decision to bench Daniel Jones.

“We're not idiots. They did it because of money,” one anonymous Giants player told NFL insider Jordan Schultz, shared on X, formerly Twitter. “So be it. But Daniel has been all class, never complained, and is now being completely disregarded. The TEAM record is bad. You can point fingers everywhere. To try to blame him is trash, and making him third string is weak as f**k.”

Giants deal with the fallout from benching starter quarterback

Additionally, this anonymous Giants player was not alone in his dissatisfaction in Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen's decision to bench Daniel Jones for the season.

For instance, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence got real on Jones' benching, especially since they had entered the league together in 2019.

“That's my best friend,” Lawrence said, via Charlotte Carroll for the Athletic. “It's tough for that to happen. I can't control it. They made the decision based off their evaluations and their thoughts and feelings… That's my boy. As a player, you got to keep playing. As a human and as a brother, I feel for him.”

Now, if Tommy DeVito doesn't produce wins for the Giants, like he did last season, all eyes will turn toward coach Daboll and manager Schoen, who may have just run out of people to blame for an abysmal season.

Still, they'd much rather lose out to end the season and make sure they get a franchise quarterback in next year's draft, which should feature Colorado's electrifying Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.

“I got a lot of respect for Daniel, I've said that before,” the coach had said after the decision, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Certainly you're not going to be happy about [being benched] as a competitor, and I respect that.”

Besides Jones' subpar play leading to the Giants' poor record, Schoen also considered the $23-million injury guarantee in the language of the quarterback's contract that would have taken money off the team's coffers if he sustained an injury and become unable to pass the NFL's physical in the offseason.

Prior to the benching, Daboll had already pulled Jones in their 28-3 loss to the Eagles in Week 7.