With the Arizona Cardinals releasing star wideout DeAndre Hopkins on May 26, teams around the league found themselves scrambling around, trying to find ways to add the productive pass-catcher as a free agent.

Subsequently, the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns have been among the teams tied to Hopkins over the past couple of weeks. In fact, Hopkins is set to meet with the Titans on Sunday.

As far as the other teams are concerned though?

The Browns remain an option for the All-Pro receiver, but both the Bills and Chiefs seem to have bowed out of the running. In April, the Bills drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chiefs ended up drafting wide receiver Rashee Rice in the second round.

Furthermore, the Bills and Chiefs spend a substantial amount of money signing linebacker Leonard Floyd and offensive tackle Donovan Smith, respectively.

When asked if the Floyd signing took the Bills out of the Hopkins sweepstakes, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says, “Mostly, yes.”

“And honestly,” Breer adds, “I think after the Odell Beckham signing blew up the negotiations with the Cardinals on a trade for the Bills and Chiefs, both sort of moved on.”

If there's a path for Hopkins to eventually sign with the Bills, Breer believes that it would require “an injury at receiver, or Hopkins [being] willing to come in at a lot less…”

“But as it stands right now,” Breer says, “I'd say it's unlikely for either team [to sign him], and the Floyd signing only reinforced that.”