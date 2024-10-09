It’s been a difficult month for Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. After an ugly Week 5 loss to their AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos, the Raiders fell to 2-3 on the season. Pierce was forced to bench quarterback Gardner Minshew in favor of Aidan O’Connell. And there’s still the elephant in the room.

Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade from the Raiders. The three-time first-team All-Pro hasn’t played since Week 3 as he attempts to leave Las Vegas. Still, Pierce doesn’t quite seem to be accepting the situation. “He's still a Raider. When he's healthy and he can play, we’ll play him. He's just not healthy right now. He's getting closer, though, that’s the good part. He's working every day to get that hamstring right. He’s in the right head space, mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he's ready to play football,” Pierce said of Adams, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Antonio Pierce may not be ready to quit Davante Adams

Adams might be ready to play football but not for the Raiders. The 11-year pro is hoping to reunite with a familiar quarterback, either Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr. This puts the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints at the top of Adams' trade wishlist. He originally joined Las Vegas in part to play with his college quarterback, Carr. However, the Raiders released the QB after their first season together.

Since then, the organization has failed to replace Carr with a strong franchise quarterback. This is thought to be a major reason behind Adams’ trade request. Additionally, the team doesn’t want to take on any of the remaining money on the receivers’ contract, making a trade all the more difficult. On top of that, Pierce actually liked an Instagram post about Adams leaving the team.

Adams has sat out the last two games with a hamstring injury. While the injury was expected to keep him sidelined for 1-2 weeks, it’s unclear how much his trade request has to do with his absence. Either way, Adams won’t play for the Raiders in Week 6.

Las Vegas will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday. The Raiders hope to improve to 3-3 on the season with a win over the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 3-2, tied for the best record in the AFC North.