After spending the last four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Frank Clark took his talents to the Denver Broncos this offseason. However, it now appears that Clark and the Chiefs could be headed towards a quick reunion.

The Broncos have officially released Clark, making him a free agent. The Chiefs are now showing interest in signing Clark as the front office continues to discuss the possibility, via Dianna Russini of the Athletic.

With Sean Payton coming on as head coach, Clark was a splash signing for a Broncos team looking to turn their franchise around. However, so far, the Payton experiment has been a disaster. Denver is 1-5 on the season after their Week 6 Thursday Night Football loss to the Chiefs.

Clark had seen the writing on the wall and determined he needed to leave. The edge rusher even to a pay cut to facilitate the Broncos either trading or releasing him. With his wish now granted, Clark can now find the team that better suits his immediate needs.

The Chiefs are hoping that Clark chooses them. The defensive end clearly knows how to succeed in Kansas City, appearing in 58 games over his four seasons with the team. Clark racked up 127 tackles, 59 quarterback hits and 23.5 sacks. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Starting their season off with a 5-1 record, the Chiefs are looking to make another Super Bowl run in 2023. With Frank Clark now a free agent, Kansas City is hopeful the edge rusher will be along for the ride.