The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. Cleveland is 3-12 heading into Week 17 and is on the brink of a complete rebuild. The Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland has been a complete disaster, with many now already eyeing the next iteration of the Browns.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic suggested an interesting theory related to the Browns trading Myles Garrett.

“So if they're going to do this dome in 2029, you have to sell hope by 2027,” Lloyd began. “Where is the hope on this current roster? As good as Myles Garrett is, everything you said is 1,000% true.”

Lloyd went on to suggest that the Browns trade Garrett to gain ammo to acquire a quarterback in the future. He has his eyes on Texas QB Arch Manning.

“You know who could be coming in 2026? Arch Manning,” Lloyd continued. “And who has Jimmy Haslam had a fascination with ever since he bought the Browns? The Manning family. It makes perfect sense.”

Lloyd also compared Garrett to former superstar left tackle Joe Thomas. Both are incredible players, but Lloyd argues that without a quarterback, the Browns aren't going anywhere.

Lloyd made sure to note that this theory could work even if the Browns do not pick Arch Manning. But he is certainly the most promising quarterback on the horizon who matches Cleveland's timeline.

Myles Garrett sparks theory with comments about Browns future

This theory has gained traction after Garrett made some pointed comments about what he expects from the future of the Browns.

“First of all, I want to win,” Garrett said on Friday. “I want the Browns to put us in a position to win. When the season is over, I want the Browns to illustrate that to me.”

Garrett suggested that he may not want to play for the Browns if they don't meet his demands.

“If they can show that they will put all the pieces in place do it in the near future,” Garrett continued. “If we have that alignment and we have a great defense, have time of possession and a running game offense, that will keep my mind at rest. Not just me, a lot of guys on defense and the defensive line.”

Garrett doubled down on his comments during an interview on Monday.

“I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now,” Garrett said. “I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in a position to win. I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions.”

Garrett is leaving room in the conversation for the Browns to wow him with their future plans. That said, it feels like Garrett is laying the ground work to demand a trade during the offseason.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Browns during the upcoming offseason.