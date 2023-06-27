The Cleveland Browns have been regarded as a legitimate landing destination for DeAndre Hopkins in NFL free agency. The thought of Hopkins and Deshaun Watson playing together is likely appealing to the franchise. However, the Browns reportedly are content with their current receivers, and SI.com's Albert Breer reported that Cleveland “probably won't” try to sign Hopkins this offseason, via Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

Hopkins, one of the better receivers in the NFL, has drawn interest around the league. He's played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals during his career, but it became clear that both Arizona and Hopkins needed a fresh start following the 2022 campaign. As a result, the Cardinals let him go and now Hopkins can sign anywhere.

DeAndre Hopkins' NFL free agency

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rumors have been swirling about where Hopkins will end up. The Browns' situation is obviously interesting. Cleveland has a decent core of receivers, but one would imagine that wouldn't cause them to not even take a chance on a star like Hopkins, especially considering his previous relationship with Watson.

Nevertheless, a number of teams are interested in DeAndre Hopkins. That said, there is some reason for concern. He recently turned 31-years old and hasn't played more than 10 games in a single season since 2020. During this past 2022 season, Hopkins appeared in only nine games. He ended up recording 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns in that span.

There are no certainties at the moment, but it appears that Hopkins will not be reuniting with Watson in Cleveland unless the Browns change course. We will provide updates on this situation as they are made available.