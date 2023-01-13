The playoffs haven’t even started for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and already, the rumor mill has been running rife talking about the seven-time Super Bowl champ’s next team. The Miami Dolphins have emerged as a potential destination for Brady, and a move to South Beach for the GOAT now appears to be picking up a lot of steam.

According to Mike Florio of PFT, a source close to the Tom Brady situation has recently revealed that an offseason move to the Dolphins is “definitely on the table” for the 45-year-old. Brady is going to be an unrestricted free agent once the season ends, and he will be free to choose whichever team he wants. At this point, Miami could be the next destination for the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Brady has been linked to the Dolphins. He seemed to be on the brink of signing with them last summer, only for the deal to fall apart following ex-Miami coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the organization. It seems that Brady has revived his desire to move to Miami, and this could finally be the year the Dolphins finally get their man.

Should they succeed in luring Brady to South Beach, it will be very interesting to see what the Dolphins do with Tua Tagovailoa, who himself is coming off a breakout season with the squad. The young QB will likely want to keep playing, which is something he won’t be able to do if Brady takes up the reigns in Miami. It wouldn’t be a complete shock if Tua ends up with a new team next season if Brady joins the Dolphins.