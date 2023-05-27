Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the Arizona Cardinals releasing DeAndre Hopkins, the Kansas City Chiefs have been linked as a popular landing spot. However, the Chiefs have been showing interest in Hopkins long before his release.

Kansas City received permission to speak with Hopkins earlier in the offseason, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The Chiefs spoke to Hopkins just before the NFL Draft.

While their interest is real, money will play a major factor. No longer tied to an almost $20 million contract, the Chiefs could sign Hopkins to their own terms. Still, Hopkins is an All-Pro receiver, he won’t come cheap. If Kansas City could figure out the financial side of the deal, there would be a clear path to success for both sides.

The Chiefs may have Travis Kelce, but they still need a true WR1. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who filled that role last year, is now with the New England Patriots. Kansas City does have some intriguing talent such as Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney. However, neither match up with what Hopkins brings.

A 10-year veteran, Hopkins has been named a Pro Bowler five times and an All-Pro thrice. He has gained 11,298 receiving yards and caught 71 touchdowns over his career. However, the one thing Hopkins doesn’t have is a Super Bowl ring.

Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champions, know a thing or two about winning titles. With the Chiefs, Hopkins would be joining a roster ready-made for success.

He’d be joining in a position of need as well. The Chiefs were interested in DeAndre Hopkins before he was a free agent. Now that he’s available, Kansas City could be one of the first teams ringing his phone – assuming the money works out.