Where will DeAndre Hopkins end up? That is the question after the Arizona Cardinals decided to release him following months of trade buzz. And, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs have been interested in Hopkins and should be even more with him being a free agent.

JuJu Smith-Schuter left for New England, and the Chiefs are still trying to find a true No. 1 WR to replace Tyreek Hill. As such, Chiefs fans flocked to Twitter to make their pleas for Hopkins to come join Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company.

The Hopkins rumors circulated for months, and all signs pointed toward a dealing being made during the NFL Draft. Then, it wasn’t. The Chiefs, along with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, have been commonly reported as Hopkins’ suitors.

But there are a ton of reasons why the Chiefs should want Hopkins to join the roster. Kadarius Toney played well, and Skyy Moore and others have talent but have yet to show they are capable of being a top option.

Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes throwing to Hopkins and Kelce together would be a dangerous duo, and the Chiefs are fresh off a Super Bowl win.

The Dallas Cowboys have emerged as the betting favorites with the Chiefs close by, so that’s something to monitor. It’s also worth noting that DeAndre Hopkins revealed he would want to play with Patrick Mahomes. If Hopkins does end up going to Kansas City, the rest of the AFC is in trouble once gain and the Super Bowl Champions repeating just got even more probable.