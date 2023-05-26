Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Where will DeAndre Hopkins end up? That is the question after the Arizona Cardinals decided to release him following months of trade buzz. And, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs have been interested in Hopkins and should be even more with him being a free agent.

JuJu Smith-Schuter left for New England, and the Chiefs are still trying to find a true No. 1 WR to replace Tyreek Hill. As such, Chiefs fans flocked to Twitter to make their pleas for Hopkins to come join Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company.

Justyn Ross pic.twitter.com/yVNmpM1N7w — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) May 26, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins and the Chiefs are probably the perfect fit. I will say a team no one ever links to him that might make a lot of sense for both parties is Miami if they could afford him. Imagine Tyreek, D Hop and Waddle as the 3 receivers with Tua throwing the ball? Sheesh — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) May 26, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins YOU are a Kansas City Chief — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) May 26, 2023

Ranking the top 5⃣ landing spots for WR DeAndre Hopkins for his fantasy production: 1. Chiefs

2. Colts

3. Patriots

4. Chiefs

pic.twitter.com/Qv1giFaVjA — Kate Magdziuk (@katemagdziuk) May 26, 2023

The #Cardinals have released WR Deandre Hopkins. The #Chiefs have been linked with D Hop multiple times. 👀👀 — Chiefs Core (@ChiefsCore) May 26, 2023

This is insane. The Chiefs are somehow going to trade Tyreek Hill, win the Super Bowl anyway and then have DeAndre Hopkins fall right in their lap…aren’t they!? — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) May 26, 2023

I feel like it’s easy to project DeAndre Hopkins as a perfect fit for the Chiefs. Considering their WR1 right now is Kadarius Toney, figuring out a deal with Hopkins makes a ton of sense. — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) May 26, 2023

The Hopkins rumors circulated for months, and all signs pointed toward a dealing being made during the NFL Draft. Then, it wasn’t. The Chiefs, along with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, have been commonly reported as Hopkins’ suitors.

But there are a ton of reasons why the Chiefs should want Hopkins to join the roster. Kadarius Toney played well, and Skyy Moore and others have talent but have yet to show they are capable of being a top option.

Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes throwing to Hopkins and Kelce together would be a dangerous duo, and the Chiefs are fresh off a Super Bowl win.

The Dallas Cowboys have emerged as the betting favorites with the Chiefs close by, so that’s something to monitor. It’s also worth noting that DeAndre Hopkins revealed he would want to play with Patrick Mahomes. If Hopkins does end up going to Kansas City, the rest of the AFC is in trouble once gain and the Super Bowl Champions repeating just got even more probable.