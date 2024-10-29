The Kansas City Chiefs have added to what was already the NFL’s best roster by making multiple trades, including for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and more recently for Joshua Oche of the New England Patriots. The Chiefs have gotten off to a blistering start to the 2024 NFL season, currently sitting as the only undefeated team left in the league at 7-0 and with rumblings beginning that they could be the first team in over a decade to finish the regular season undefeated.

Still, despite their reputation for winning Super Bowls as of late, the Chiefs also apparently have a reputation for being cheap when it comes to spending on personnel, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“They are a bit of a penny-pincher organization,” one veteran NFL agent said.

Former league executive Michael Huyghue also spoke on that reputation around the league and how it has quite clearly paid off over the years.

“When you win Super Bowls, you feel like you have more leverage than teams that are constantly trying to woo people to their organization,” Huyghue said. “That’s a strategy of theirs that they’ve used to leverage players.”

The Chiefs are also said to be following the strategy that the New England Patriots used under former head coach Bill Belichick, in which the team “was known to hire coaches recently fired by other teams, pro or college, who tend to be cheaper as their former employer still pays them,” per Fowler.

Can the Chiefs go undefeated?

Whatever strategy they may be using, there’s no arguing with the results that the Chiefs have been able to put up over the last several years, as the team has won three Super Bowls during the Mahomes era and has appeared in at least the AFC Championship Game in every year of his career.

While this year’s iteration of the team may not have the explosive offense that they once did back when Tyreek Hill was a member of the team, the Chiefs’ defense is more than picking up the slack, turning themselves into arguably the league’s best unit over the last couple of years while Mahomes and the offense coast.

In any case, the Chiefs will look to continue their undefeated season when they next take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. That game, a Monday Night Football affair, is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET from Arrowhead Stadium.