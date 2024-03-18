The Kansas City Chiefs have made some big moves this offseason to keep key pieces like Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill in town, but it sounds like star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed won't be receiving similar treatment. Kansas City is exploring trades for Sneed, and rumors have begun popping up over the past few days suggesting that they were close to dealing him to the Indianapolis Colts.
Yet as time passed, no such deal came to fruition, and while the rumors persisted, it was fair to wonder whether or not the deal would end up happening. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Colts fans shouldn't get their hopes up, as the two sides weren't close to a trade for Sneed because they never actually had trade talks for him in the first place.
"The Colts and the Chiefs haven't had any conversations about L'Jarius Sneed..
The big holdup preventing Chiefs from trading L'Jarius Sneed
Sneed emerged as one of the most important pieces of the Chiefs Super Bowl 58 winning squad, as he quietly turned himself into one of the top lockdown corners in the league throughout the year. Unsurprisingly, Sneed wants to get paid, and it turns out that it's his massive contract demands that are keeping teams at bay when it comes to potentially trading for the star cornerback.
Via DMac Wake:
“On the L’Jarius Sneed front: Dianna Russini said that last week Titans and Colts were really close to getting a deal done…the contract for Sneed was the major hang up. Closing the gap between him wanting to reset the CB market at 20+ mil has been the issue.”
While Sneed is a good corner, he hasn't earned either an All-Pro or Pro Bowl selection through his first four seasons in the league, so it makes sense that teams aren't looking to shell out $20 million per year for him. And as a result, it has stalled Sneed's trade market for the time being. As the offseason drags on, though, it will be worth keeping an eye on Sneed and the Chiefs to see if the Colts, or any other team for that matter, end up managing to find some common ground in trade talks.