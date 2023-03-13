My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs have already seen quite a bit of turnover at their tackle spots on the offensive line this offseason, and NFL Free Agency has only been open for a few hours. Andrew Wylie has signed with the Washington Commanders, and after KC signed Jawaan Taylor, they will not be re-signing Orlando Brown Jr. They could fill in their final tackle spot by making a trade with the Houston Texans for Laremy Tunsil instead.

Tunsil has become one of the more underrated tackles in the game over the past few seasons with the Texans, making the Pro Bowl in three of the past four seasons. Tunsil is also only going to be 29 by the time the 2023 season starts, so he still has some good years ahead of him. Even with Taylor already onboard, it looks like Kansas City could be trying to make a play for Tunsil on the trade market.

Via Aaron Wilson:

“Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been discussed in potential trade scenario with Chiefs, according to league sources. Fluid situation on whether it happens, however. Chiefs potentially retaining Orlando Brown Jr. has not been ruled out by Chiefs, per source.”

Since this tweet from Wilson, the Chiefs have ruled themselves out of the running for Brown, which could push them to make an even bigger move for Tunsil. The Texans are rebuilding, and likely wouldn’t be opposed to picking up some more draft assets here, so it will be interesting to see if the rich keep getting richer and the Chiefs can find a way to bring Tunsil to Kansas City.