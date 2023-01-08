By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

There are very few bright spots for the Houston Texans (2-13-1), but one of the few is left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The 7th-year offensive lineman from Ole Miss is going to the Pro Bowl this season, and he hopes to cash in with a big contract in the offseason.

Tunsil was able to explain why it’s not just a matter of putting huge dollars in his pocket. “That would mean a lot to me to reset the market,” Tunsil said. “Absolutely, you have to have insurance. You have to protect the quarterback. You have to pay left tackles.”

Tunsil added that he wants to see the Texans build a winning team, and that he would like to stay in Houston throughout the rest of his career.

“I want to turn this program around,” Laremy Tunsil said. “That’s what I want — to turn this organization around from a losing organization into a winning organization. I want to finish my career here in Houston.”

The most highly paid left tackle in the NFL is Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers, who is earning more than $23 million this season. The Texans’ stalwart left tackle would like a blockbuster contract of his own that exceeds that salary.

The Texans close the season Sunday with a road game against the Indianapolis Colts. The two teams met in the season opener in Houston and that game ended in a 20-20 tie. Both teams have had disappointing seasons, and coaching changes for Houston and Indianapolis are likely.

It is expected that Lovie Smith will be coaching his last game for the Texans, and interim coach Jeff Saturday may also face a similar fate with the Colts.