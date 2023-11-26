The Chiefs tried to add to their group of wide receivers this offseason. Their failure to do so has been very damaging.

The problems with the Kansas City Chiefs' group of wide receivers were apparent from the start of the season and have only continued throughout the campaign. Their recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles exacerbated the issues, perhaps forcing the team to take a good long look at

The plan to roll into the season with superstar tight end Travis Kelce leading the way in the passing game was not a bad call — it worked very well last season. But what was a bad call was doing next to nothing to supplement the wide receivers around him and Patrick Mahomes. The mighty Kansas City offense, which was great last season even after trading away Tyreek Hill, looks mortal with a collection of young guys who have failed to take a big step.

The Chiefs did make efforts to bolster the receiving corp, even trying to trade up into the most recent draft to get a wideout, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Sources say the Chiefs tried to trade up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in order to select a receiver, but they couldn't get into the 20s. Kansas City did trade up in Round 2 for Rashee Rice, who has flashed potential during his rookie season,” writes Rapoport.

Rice has been fueling some good offense for the Chiefs this season with his ability to gain yards after the catch but even he has his problems with drops. Had the Chiefs been able to get into the first round, they could have added Zay Flowers or Jordan Addison. Kansas City uses two-tight-end looks often and could have snagged Dalton Kincaid or Sam LaPorta.

It’s also possible that the Chiefs could have drafted the underwhelming Quentin Johnston or Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But the thought of how great of a hit it would have been to snag one of the many impressive rookies surely hurts in Kansas City right now.

The Chiefs are one of just seven teams with a drop percentage north of seven. When they get into the playoffs, how many guys can they truly depend on in the passing game besides Kelce?