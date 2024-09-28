After another lackluster performance in the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas Chiefs' 22-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, perfecting their 3-0 start to the 2024 NFL season, tight end Travis Kelce isn't fretting over his slow start. Starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes confessed the Chiefs need to play better moment after Sunday's win. This week, Kelce spelled speculation of Mahomes limiting his targets within the team's offensive attack while a source confirmed Travis isn't dealing with a particular injury.

This report spells speculation that a mysterious injury was the cause for the nine-time Pro Bowler's slow start, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“He isn’t hurt, tired, or out of shape,” Russini wrote. “A Chiefs source assured me over text: “It’s such a long season, he will be there when it matters most. He started the same way last season.” If you are wondering what type of training camp Kelce had, he didn’t miss a single Chiefs workout this summer, mandatory or voluntary.”

While Kelce's relationship with pop singer Taylor Swift was plastered on headlines throughout the 2023 NFL season, the three-time Super Bowl champion tight end was thriving on the field. However, this season, some have questioned his commitment to football.

In April, the Chiefs signed Kelce, 34, to a whopping two-year, $34.25 million contract extension, making him the league's highest-paid tight end.

“Before signing the contract last spring, Kelce told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Watch: He thinks he has at least two more good years left,” Russini reported.

Defensive coordinator says Patrick Mahomes has options… for now

In game-planning for the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, NFL defensive coordinators know quarterback Patrick Mahomes has many options outside his star tight end, Travis Kelce. One anonymous defensive coordinator revealed that may be the case this early into the season. Still, as teams familiarize themselves with the Chiefs' offense, Kelce will emerge as Mahomes' go-to option when all others stray.

“When Mahomes goes off script, you can guarantee he’ll be finding Kelce when it turns into backyard ball,” a defensive coordinator scheduled to face Kansas City later this season shared. “His new weapons are still untapped, still a bit unknown, but make no mistake: Kelce is in the discussion on every situation. He’ll come to life when players/coaches think he’s slowing down.”

The Chiefs will look to go 4-0 against Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football next week.