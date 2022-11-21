Published November 21, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing his talents.

As Ian Rapoport explained Monday on The Pat McAfee Show, he’s got a sense that the Cowboys are the most likely landing spot for OBJ as Jones continues to applaud the veteran wideout’s talent and potential to fit in this Dallas offense:

"My sense is there's a little more momentum towards the Cowboys than the Giants for OBJ" – @RapSheet#PMSOverreactionMondaypic.twitter.com/eYHV6Nf89L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2022

“My sense is there is a little more momentum towards the Cowboys than the Giants. I think he has very publically flirted with them, they have leaned in so hard, our guy Jerry Jones can’t say Odell Beckham Jr enough. Like every time he’s asked about something he’ll talk about Odell. There’s a lot there and when he visits the Cowboys after Thanksgiving there is a chance he just visits and stays. They’ve had conversations they’ve checked in on his health they’ve been very attentive. There’s a lot to like here and I think he would really help them.”

OBJ would help out any contender. We saw what he did for the Los Angeles Rams last season, helping them win the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL early in the big game. If that injury didn’t happen, he was on track to be MVP of SB56.

The Cowboys’ run game is very strong, but they could use another weapon for Dak Prescott out wide. There is no question Odell wants to play for a team who has a chance at going all the way and he’ll get an immediate opportunity to contribute.