Published November 21, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys played their best game of the season Sunday as they routed the Minnesota Vikings 40-3, and free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching.

They went krazy today 👀 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 21, 2022

As the one-sided game was playing out, Beckham let the world know what he was thinking. Beckham was obviously impressed with the Cowboys, who accomplished the most one-sided road victory in their team history.

Beckham is a free agent who is in the final stages of his recovery from tearing his ACL in last year’s Super Bowl while playing for the victorious Rams. Insiders have reported that he is in great shape and will be ready to sign a contract with a new team shortly after Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys are one of those teams, and the Giants appear to be one of the other teams that are interested in bringing the explosive receiver aboard.

The Cowboys improved their record to 7-3 with the victory and they are clearly in the NFC playoff structure, but they are two games behind the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas looked like a very dangerous team against the Vikings, but adding a receiver who can break a game open with big plays would make them and even bigger factor down the home stretch of the regular season. Beckham could also be a game-changer in the postseason if he acquitted himself well in the final weeks of the regular season.

The 30-year-old Odell Beckham became a phenom in the first 5 years of his career with the New York Giants. He has also played for the Cleveland Browns and the Rams. His athleticism, hands and big-play ability could lead to a headline-making signing in the upcoming weeks.