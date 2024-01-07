Mike McCarthy might not be able to survive another playoff loss

In many ways, these are the same Dallas Cowboys the NFL world is accustomed to seeing. They have lost close games against formidable competition and could even earn a 12-5 record for the third straight season. And yet, fans are rightfully entering the postseason with more confidence than they've had in several years.

That is because of Dak Prescott's stalwart play and a potentially favorable seeding placement in the NFC bracket. The Cowboys will clinch the No. 2 slot if they defeat the free-falling Washington Commanders this Sunday and be guaranteed at least two home games in the playoffs (undefeated at AT&T Stadium). Though, this would not be the first time Jerry's World got turned upside down.

And if it happens again, head coach Mike McCarthy's seat could get scorching hot. “If the Cowboys play well in the postseason, McCarthy would have an excellent chance to keep his job,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. “But if they struggle and end the season with an embarrassing loss, as has happened in each of the past two years, then some say that change could come to Dallas.”

Cowboys are desperate to change the narrative this year

Admittedly, this a bit vague. Would the Super Bowl 45 champion have reason to worry if his team reaches the NFC Championship but then implodes in familiar fashion? Adding more fog to the situation is the fact that no one can really predict owner Jerry Jones' mindset on matters such as these.

Jason Garrett was given considerable leeway as head coach, despite Dallas living in the land of mediocrity for a few years in a row. Eventually, positive results did follow, but this organization has to be running thin on patience after so many postseason shortcomings.

It is possible that Jones is more concerned with how the Cowboys lose, rather than the actual result. Another high-profile defeat characterized by turnovers, poor clock management, penalties or just outrageous blunders could be the final dagger for Mike McCarthy.

The team is noticeably sharper, though, at least when playing at home. Clinching the NFC East could be the first big step towards securing his future in Dallas. That begins on Sunday afternoon on the road versus the Commanders (4-12).