The Dallas Cowboys' backfield took a hit this offseason with the NFL handing out a two-game suspension to running back Ronald Jones over a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. But even with Jones' suspension, the Cowboys are said to be fine with their backfield at the moment and that they're not going to sign another running back, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“Im told #Cowboys are not immediately* looking for any additional RB as a result of Ronald Jones' 2 game suspension, per source, as Jones is still eligible to participate in all preseason games and practices.”

Jones was added to Dallas' roster after signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys worth $1.232 million last March. He is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL season. He played in only six games for the Chiefs and rushed for 70 yards with a touchdown on 17 carries. Overall in his NFL career that started in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones has 2,244 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 505 attempts. His best season to date was in 2020 with the Bucs during which he posted a career-high 978 rushing yards to go with seven touchdowns on 192 rushing attempts.

Tony Pollard is the clear-cut starting running back of the Cowboys, so as long as he's healthy and available, Dallas should be fine in the running back position, with or without Jones in the first two weeks of the 2023 campaign.

The Cowboys will play the New York Giants and the New York Jets in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, of the 2023 season.