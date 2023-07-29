The Dallas Cowboys will be missing a familiar face in 2023 after parting ways with former franchise running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this year. While Zeke is still working at finding a new home, his backfield mate, new RB1 Tony Pollard, admitted that it's felt weird early in camp without Elliott around.

Via Ed Werder of ESPN:

“It is definitely different, you know, not having him out here with all the energy that he brings.”

Zeke was a sparkplug for years for the Cowboys before his production really took a dip over the last few seasons, which led to Dallas cutting ties. Earlier this week, Pollard actually revealed that Zeke texted him before the beginning of camp in Oxnard, wishing him good luck:

“Just telling all the running backs he knows we'll handle business, take care of everything and just good luck,” Pollard said, via ESPN. “It means a lot with his situation, not being anywhere, but him still checking on us and making sure we're all right.”

Zeke has reportedly been working out with Dak Prescott during the offseason at his house and a personal running backs coach, hoping to get another call ahead of the 23′ campaign. As for Pollard, he is being eased into camp after undergoing surgery on an ankle sprain sustained in the playoffs. Pollard was also looking for a contract extension but the Cowboys slapped him with the $10.1 million franchise tag, which is a significant pay raise from the $3.65 million he was making.

Dallas drafted Kansas State standout Deuce Vaughn as well to be one of Pollard's backups alongside Malik Davis and Ronald Jones.