As the Dallas Cowboys embark on their 2025 OTAs, the spotlight shines brightly on one player in particular: defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The former first-round pick out of Michigan finds himself at a pivotal crossroads in his young NFL career, with expectations, pressure, and competition all reaching new heights. For Smith, OTAs are not just a routine part of the offseason, they are a proving ground, an opportunity to silence doubters, and a chance to establish himself as a foundational piece of the Cowboys’ defense.

The Weight of First-Round Expectations

Mazi Smith entered the NFL with considerable fanfare. As the Cowboys’ first-round selection in 2023, he carried the hopes of a franchise desperate to shore up its defensive interior. Dallas had not taken a defensive tackle in the first round in over 30 years, making Smith’s arrival a landmark moment for the organization. His collegiate pedigree, highlighted by his inclusion on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, suggested a rare blend of size, athleticism, and raw power that could transform the Cowboys’ run defense.

However, the transition to the NFL has not been seamless. Smith’s rookie season was widely regarded as disappointing, marred by struggles to hold his ground, maintain gaps, and generate consistent pressure. His sophomore campaign showed modest improvement, but he still ranked among the league’s least effective defensive linemen in several key metrics. The Cowboys’ coaching staff remained patient, but the team’s persistent struggles against the run, ranked among the NFL’s worst in 2024, kept the pressure on Smith to deliver.

Now, entering his third season, Smith faces a critical juncture. The Cowboys have not lowered their expectations for him, even as the rest of the league has recalibrated its assessment of his ceiling. Internally, Dallas is counting on Smith to develop into at least an average NFL starter, capable of anchoring the defensive line and helping to fix the team’s most glaring weakness. Externally, questions linger about whether he has already reached his peak and whether the Cowboys need to look elsewhere for answers.

The Ripple Effect of Smith’s Performance

Smith’s performance at OTAs will have far-reaching implications for the entire Cowboys defense. The team’s inability to stop the run has been a recurring issue, and the consequences have been costly, most notably in last season’s playoff loss to Green Bay, where the Packers’ ground game ran wild. With new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus at the helm, the Cowboys are determined to make run defense a priority, and Smith’s development is central to that mission.

Article Continues Below

The arrival of rookie Jay Toia, a seventh-round pick out of UCLA, adds another layer of intrigue. Toia has already earned first-team reps during OTAs, signaling the coaching staff’s willingness to explore all options in the quest to improve the defensive interior. While the expectations for Toia are modest, his early promotion is a clear message to Smith that nothing is guaranteed, and competition will be fierce. If Smith fails to rise to the occasion, he risks losing snaps and perhaps his starting role to a rookie or a potential veteran addition later in the summer.

Beyond the depth chart, Smith’s performance will set the tone for the entire defense. The Cowboys have invested heavily in their edge rushers and linebackers, but those players can only thrive if the defensive tackles do their job. A strong, consistent presence in the middle allows linebackers like Kenneth Murray Jr. and Marist Liufau to flow freely to the ball, while also freeing up edge rushers Micah Parsons and Dante Fowler Jr. to attack quarterbacks. If Smith can hold his ground and command double teams, the entire defense will benefit.

Smith’s journey has been complicated by constant change. In his first two seasons, he played under two different defensive coordinators, each with their own scheme and philosophy. Now, with Eberflus installing a new system, Smith must adapt once again. The hope is that stability and a system tailored to his strengths will help him unlock his potential. Eberflus has expressed optimism about Smith’s ability to take the next step, praising his explosiveness and athleticism. But words only go so far; Smith must prove it on the field.

The stakes could not be higher. The Cowboys’ schedule is daunting, featuring matchups against some of the league’s most potent rushing attacks, including the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. If Smith and the defensive line cannot hold their ground, the Cowboys will be in for a long season. Conversely, if Smith can rise to the challenge, he could help transform the defense from a liability into a strength.

As OTAs unfold, all eyes will be on Mazi Smith. For a team with championship aspirations, the time for excuses is over. It’s time for Smith to step up and prove that he can be the player the Cowboys envisioned when they called his name in the first round.