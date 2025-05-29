May 29, 2025 at 2:06 PM ET

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas has made some important moves this offseason, but they have yet to extend superstar Micah Parsons. It appears that Parsons made a business decision related to the team's voluntary organized team activities.

Schottenheimer said on Thursday that he has not seen Micah Parsons at OTAs this week, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Schottenheimer did note that he had lunch with Parsons last week.

He also made it clear to reporters that OTAs are voluntary, so there will be no penalties for Parsons' absence.

Parsons has been nothing short of sensational for the Cowboys during his rookie contract. He is dominant pass rusher, logging 12 or more sacks per season in each of his four years in the NFL.

Parsons is set to play on a fifth-year option in 2025, which is worth $24 million fully guaranteed.

However, Parsons is seeking a massive contract extension that should make him the highest-paid defender in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see if Parsons shows up to Cowboys training camp if he does not have a new contract yet.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sends “clear” message on Micah Parsons contract

The Cowboys do not appear close to signing Parsons to a huge contract extension.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained last week that he has not been in contact with Parsons for quite some time.

“I haven't talked with him in about 4 or 5 weeks & of course that'll be necessary if he's going to get a (new) contract,” Jones told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “But he’s got a contract. That’s the point—be sure & clear about that.”

This is somewhat concerning news when paired with Schottenheimer's comments about barely being in contact with Parsons as well.

Ultimately, it is too early in the offseason for Cowboys fans to panic. NFL training camps do not start for several weeks, which gives both sides plenty of time to negotiate a contract.

Hopefully this situation does not drag on throughout the summer.