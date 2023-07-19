It's been nearly a year since Denzel Mims requested a trade from the New York Jets. The Jets receiver still hasn't been moved, but the latest rumors suggest that could change. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are potential landing spots for Denzel Mims if the Jets finally pull the trigger on a deal.

Shortly after Mims' trade request before the start of the 2022 NFL season, it was reported that the Cowboys contacted the Jets about a possible deal. On Wednesday, Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher said New York offered Mims to Dallas in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. On the heels of that report, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson noted that the Steelers are a team to watch for Mims.

Frisman Jackson was Mims' former wide receiver coach at Baylor, and he currently holds that position with Pittsburgh. The Jets are expected to release Mims if they can't trade him.

2/2 Another thing to keep eyes on regarding Mims: His former WR coach & PGC at Baylor, Frisman Jackson, is now the WRs coach w/t #Steelers-another team mentioned. Mims finished t/ '19 season ranked 12th in the nation in receiving TDs (12); earned 1st-team All-Big 12 recognition. https://t.co/NWd8v3s7p7 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 19, 2023

Maybe Mims could improve the Cowboys' depth at wide receiver. Few teams boast a more talented trio than Dallas. CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup highlight the Cowboys' receiving corps. The Cowboys are hopeful that Jalen Tolbert can develop into a quality receiver after barely contributing as a rookie.

The Steelers' receiving corps is led by Dionate Johnson, George Pickens and Allen Robinson II.

Mims' tenure in the Big Apple has been nothing short of a disaster for the Jets. A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mims caught 23 passes for 357 yards as a rookie. Over the last two seasons, New York's receiver has totaled 19 receptions for 319 yards.