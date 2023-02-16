The New York Giants returned to the playoffs in 2022, much in part to a fantastic season from quarterback Daniel Jones, who either had to show up and show out, or the team would’ve likely moved on from him. After throwing for over 3,000 yards and completing 67.2% of his passes, it appears Danny Dimes is in for a big payday as he hits free agency this offseason.

Per ESPN’s Jordan Rannan, Jones is expected to make more than $35 million per year in his new deal with the G-Men:

“The expectation is Jones’ new contract will come in at over $35 million per season, according to multiple sources in and around the team and the quarterback. Anything slightly over $35 million per season would rank Jones’ contract ninth among all quarterbacks. By the time next season comes around, however, Jones will likely be closer to the top 15, assuming Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow — and Lamar Jackson, if he doesn’t get tagged — get new deals.”

That’s a lot of money, but Daniel Jones proved to be worth it this past season. The 25-year-old threw for 15 touchdowns against just five interceptions, drastically improving his turnover issues from previous years. Plus, Jones was easily one of the best dual-threat signal-callers in the league, also rushing for 708 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and seven scores. Between him and Saquon Barkley, who is also an FA, the Giants’ offense had a lethal one-two punch.

If New York can’t extend Jones right now, their backup plan is reportedly the $32.4 million franchise tag. Regardless, it’s clear the Giants want Jones to be their quarterback of the future and the feeling is evidently mutual. He’s going to get paid either way.