By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The New York Giants will have a rematch coming up in the NFL playoffs, as they will square off with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round.

It was mere weeks ago that the Giants came away with a 27-24 road loss to the Vikings. A combined 28 points were scored in the fourth quarter of the contest, and in the end, a 61-yard field goal made by kicker Greg Joseph clinched a narrow win for the reigning NFC North champions.

Brian Daboll is looking ahead to once again facing Minnesota in what will be the first playoff game of his head coaching run with the Giants.

“When you play a team close all the way to the end, usually the team that makes a few more plays wins the game,” Daboll said during his post-game press conference on Sunday. “And they did. All our preparation will be geared towards that team, they are a fantastic team, well-coached.

“We’re gonna have to do a good week of preparation.”

It did not matter to Daboll just which team was going to finish the regular season with the No. 3 seed in the NFC. In the big picture, he is aiming to get the Giants ready for their first playoff game since the 2016 campaign.

“That’s the playoffs,” Daboll said. “Whatever the seeds are, the seeds are. We’ll prepare as hard as we can to go play a really good football team in a hostile environment.”

The Giants capped off their regular season schedule with a 9-7-1 record following their 22-16 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. They finished with a 1-4-1 record against NFC East opponents in the campaign.