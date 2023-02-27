Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are at a crossroads. With Jones now being a free agent, the quarterback is trying to work out a deal with New York. Exactly what Jones would be making on that contract has recently become much clearer.

Jones’ asking price was previously reported to be $45 million. However, the quarterback might eventually have to come down from that number, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“I would expect the Daniel Jones deal to come in at less than what has been reported,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Both Jones and the Giants are expected to negotiate over the deal. While Rapoport noted the increasing price of quarterback contracts, he mentioned how the $45 million could be looked at as a bargaining tool. While he gives a high price tag, Jones can see what the Giants counter with. If they can meet somewhere in the middle, a deal can be reached.

However much money Daniel Jones gets in free agency, he certainly proved he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL this past season. He led the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016. Jones completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. His completion percentage and passing yards were the most of his career while his interceptions were the fewest. Jones even impressed with his feet, rushing for a career-high 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones is looking to capitalize on that success with a big contract. He’s likely to still get a massive deal as a potentially franchise-altering QB. But it doesn’t appear to be as large as the $45 million that was previously suggested.