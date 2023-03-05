Time is ticking for the New York Giants and Daniel Jones to agree on an extension deal before a potential franchise tag on the quarterback kicks in. Jones is said to be looking for a contract that would pay him $45 million at least per year, which is a huge sum of money to commit to a quarterback like Jones who has shown improvement in 2023 but is far from being viewed as among the top NFL performers in his position.

There also seems to be more work to be done between the Giants and Jones’ side even after a series of negotiations, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“After several days of meetings at the combine, #Giants officials and Daniel Jones’ agents from Athletes First are expected to leave Indianapolis on Sunday with no contract resolution in sight, per sources. Clock continuing to tick towards Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline.”

If no deal is signed by Tuesday, the Giants can use their franchise tag option on Daniel Jones to keep him for at least one more year. If he gets franchise-tagged, Daniel Jones will have until July 15 to work out an extension with the Giants — or accept the franchise tag on the table.

While it appears that the Giants aren’t yet willing to pull the trigger on the aforementioned deal that Daniel Jones is asking for, what New York has at the moment must still be a lucrative one for a quarterback like Jones.

In 2022, Jones passed for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 67.2 percent completion rate.