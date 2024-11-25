Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone on Sunday, ending his season. Las Vegas is well out of playoff contention but needs a quarterback, considering Aidan O'Connell's injury. After another brutal season, the Giants released Daniel Jones this week, making him a free agent. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was connecting Daniel Jones to the Raiders before the injury and doubled down afterward.

“Former Giants QB Daniel Jones is expected to clear waivers Monday and sign this week,” Rapoport posted before the game. “Three of his many intriguing options: 49ers, Ravens, and Raiders.”

After the news broke, Rapoport posted, “I mention[ed] the Raiders as a possibility for Daniel Jones. The season-ending injury for Gardner Minshew makes it more interesting for Jones. One to watch.”

While Jones proved in New York that he is not a franchise quarterback, he can help the Raiders through this rough patch. Desmond Ridder ran out there in relief and could not get a score at the end of the game. Even if Jones is the backup, it provides a better option than they currently have.

Jones should also want to put good tape together for his pending free agency. If he gets in a game, he will want to sling it and get some momentum before negotiating a deal.

The Raiders are not the only good option for Daniel Jones

Rapoport also mentioned the 49ers in his pre-game tweet in connection with Daniel Jones. The Raiders have injuries but so does San Francisco, who lost with Brandon Allen under center on Sunday. If Brock Purdy's shoulder issue is serious, Jones could be a solid backup for Allen and come in if necessary.

If the 49ers come calling, that is where Jones should sign. While the Raiders might provide more playing time, learning from Kyle Shanahan has proven to be invaluable. He has to look no further than former New York quarterback Sam Darnold. After the ex-Jet flamed out with the Panthers, he was the backup with the 49ers. Now, he is ripping it up in Minnesota.

Jones was slightly vindicated on Sunday after Tommy DeVito struggled in a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers. No one thought that Jones was the only issue, but that was proven on Sunday. The Raiders, 49ers, and any other interested teams should see that and not worry about bringing him in as a backup.

The Raiders have a short week, facing the Chiefs on Black Friday. Will Desmond Ridder be under center? Or will Daniel Jones make his debut in the Silver and Black?