The New York Giants have a bit of a conundrum on their hands right now. Their wildly successful 2022 season saw Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley deliver on their full potential. Now, both stars are in line to make a LOT of money in the offseason. The franchise tag is always an option for a team looking to keep a star. However, the Giants are reportedly unwilling to give the franchise tag to any of these players, at least in the first week, per Jeff Darlington.

“As the franchise tag window opens, I’m told the Giants want Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley back in 2023 — but would like to reach long-term deals with both. If they apply the tag to either, it won’t be until closer to March 7 deadline to allow for time to negotiate with both.”

A franchise tag is essentially a one-year deal that a team can give to one of their players. The name sounds lucrative, but it’s not necessarily the best thing for players. Oftentimes, a player is better off getting a big contract instead of being tagged. Both Jones and Barkley are eligible to be franchise-tagged by the Giants.

The Giants could just choose to sign one of them to a lucrative deal and keep another on the tag. However, it seems like the front office is convinced that both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are the future of this team. Thus, they would like to sign both of them to new long-term deals to avoid any free agency shenanigans next season.

The stage is set for the Giants to make their mark in the NFC. Their first goal of this campaign is to keep this core around for long.