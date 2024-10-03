The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams has officially requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, ending weeks of speculation about his feelings about playing for the team. Since the release of the Netflix documentary “Receiver,” during which he loudly complained about his team not putting him in great position on the field, trade rumors have erupted. Now, many NFL teams have begun angling to make the trade, as the Raiders ask for a package including a second-round pick and further compensation.

However, his suitors believe the wideout only wants to go to one team.

“Teams involved [in] Davante Adams' market have become convinced the Raiders star is focused on engineering a trade to the Jets,” senior NFL reporter Albert Breer said on X, formerly Twitter. “The Bills and Steelers are among those who've inquired with Vegas on Adams, per sources.”

Will Raiders send Adams where he wants to go?

A potential reunion between Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers should excite Jets fans, but will the team play ball with the Raiders? The NFL trade deadline is still on November 5, and the team might wait until a team gives them a deal they like before pulling the trigger.

However, with the request, Adams wants out ASAP, though it remains unclear whether this puts enough pressure on the team to send him where he wants to go.

After all, the Raiders cut Carr only a season after securing an extension from Adams, who agreed to the trade that sent him there because he wanted to play with his former teammate at Fresno State.

After Carr's release, Adams' frustration repeatedly grew, as his new quarterbacks–Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell–has led him to more hits and fewer yards, ending in his infamous outburst on the documentary.

Still, analysts believe the Davante Adams is also likely to land on the Jets. He compiled some of his best numbers with Rodgers, to the tune of 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Moreover, Adams still enjoys a good relationship with Rodgers. The quarterback would also gain a new partner with whom he already has an existing rapport, and whom he already knows well enough to throw the ball to over and over.

Slotting him into the roster might sound simple, especially with Rodgers still building chemistry with receivers like Garrett Wilson. Financially, the Jets also have $15.3 million in cap space, giving them some wiggle room to absorb the wideout's contract.

Outlook

Currently, Davante Adams is out due to a hamstring injury, which could keep him on the sideline for up to two weeks. After his trade request, he will likely not put on a Raiders jersey anymore if he recovers in time.

Jets fans should hope this trade saga resolves quickly, not like the Brandon Aiyuk extension saga last offseason.