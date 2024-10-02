The Las Vegas Raiders and WR Davante Adams made waves on Tuesday. Adams informed the Raiders that he wants to be traded and the Raiders didn't waste much time in communicating their desired trade package to other NFL teams. The 2024 season is finally taking shape with the NFL trade deadline just a month away. This makes it easier to project which teams may be interested in Adams.

One issue that could complicate trade talks is Adams' contract, per ESPN's Dan Graziano. Adams has a large cap hit in 2024, with two more years on the contract that also features a potential out after this season.

Graziano wrote that any team trading for Adams would need at least $14 million in cap space. He arrived at this number by taking Adams' $16.89 million base salary and dividing it by 18 to represent the weeks of the NFL season. When you subtract the weeks that have already occurred, you are left with ~$13.77 million.

This does mean that Adams gets cheaper as we approach the trade deadline. Every week that he isn't traded, his cap hit for a potential new team drops by just under $1 million. However, there is no guarantee that Las Vegas, or Davante Adams, wants to wait that long.

Which teams are potential suitors for Raiders WR Davante Adams?

This begs the question: who could be the potential suitors for Davante Adams?

Graziano highlighted the Jets, Cowboys, Commanders, and Lions as potentially interested teams with enough cap space to take on Adams. The Jets and Cowboys are early frontrunners, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports they have already reached out to the Raiders.

The Steelers are another team that would love to add Davante Adams. However, the Steelers only have roughly $10.5 million in cap space. Therefore, they would need to wait until closer to the deadline to make a deal. They could expedite that timeline by making roster moves to reduce their cap figure in 2024.

Adams has a scheduled $35.64 million base salary in both 2025 and 2026. However, since none of that money is guaranteed, a team trading for Adams could cut him at the end of the season and not have to pay any of that salary.

This is an important factor because it means Adams could be a one-year rental or a long-term addition.

The Raiders stated on Tuesday that they want a trade package that includes a second-round pick and additional compensation. That is a hefty price for a one-year rental, which may limit which teams are interested in trading for Adams.

Hopefully the Raiders can find a trade partner and make a deal that works for all parties involved.