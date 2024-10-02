One of the best wide receivers in the NFL made headlines on Tuesday, as Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams officially requested a trade from the team. The move is one that fans have speculated about for a while, given the Raiders' rebuilding roster, but Adams finally made his intentions known to the front office.

The announcement comes on the heels of head coach Antonio Pierce liking a post that suggested Adams' time in Las Vegas may be coming to an end after the Raiders' win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Pierce's social media antics only fanned the flames of Adams' potential departure.

On Tuesday, possible suitors for the star wideout began exchanging calls with the Raiders about a potential deal, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Teams have called the Raiders today, and Las Vegas has also made calls regarding a potential Davante Adams trade,” Shultz reported on X, formerly Twitter. “I’m told these were considered ‘routine check-ins' on a developing situation. But this is usually how it all starts…”

There are a multitude of contenders around the league who could use Adams on the outside, and will surely be willing to bid for his services.

Possible destinations for Davante Adams

Davante Adams is the hottest name on the NFL trade block right now, and the Raiders will certainly be fielding calls from all corners of the country as a group of contenders all look to bolster their pass catching group.

The Raiders would be reluctant to trade Adams within the AFC West, but the Kansas City Chiefs would be a natural landing spot for Adams after the injury to Rashee Rice. The Chiefs don't look comfortable giving Travis Kelce a huge workload at this point in the season, and Adams would give Patrick Mahomes a guy who can consistently win on the outside.

Among other AFC contenders, the Bills and Ravens both are missing a true outside X receiver who can beat people both during the route and at the catch point. Both have intriguing slot players and tight ends to work over the middle, but Adams would be a major boost to the passing game of either team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are an interesting name to watch after their impressive 3-1 start. Justin Fields has looked good, but the Steelers don't have a wideout that really scares defenses outside of George Pickens. Adding Adams would make the offense much more explosive to complement their elite defense.

In the NFC, a pair of NFC East contenders could also use Adams to push them over the top in a very winnable division. Adams could open up a lot of space in the Dallas Cowboys offense playing on the outside with CeeDee Lamb in the slot. He could also serve as a dynamic duo on the outside for Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, who are off to a blazing start in 2024.