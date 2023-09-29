The Green Bay Packers received some bad news prior to their Thursday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions. Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will undergo knee surgery and will sit out the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

David Bakhtiari underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Wednesday. He will undergo another surgery so he could take the field in 2024, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Here's my understanding of where this all stands. Sources say he had a knee scope yesterday – that was the first surgery. My understanding is that first surgery was the precursor to the second surgery, which should happen a little down the line here. A little bit of a more substantial surgery, one aimed at fixing the cartilage issue that has plagued him for a little more than a year,” Rapoport said.

“These surgeries, which will likely take him out the rest of the season barring some sort of significant development, are likely to put him on the field to start the 2024 football season,” Ian Rapoport concluded.

David Bakhtiari's recent injury issues

The news of David Bakhtiari's surgery comes just two days before his 32nd birthday. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle has taken the field in just 12 games over the past two seasons. The knee issue stems from his torn ACL in December 2020. He has undergone three surgeries since then.

The Packers were confident David Bakhtiari would 11th season in better shape than he has been since the end of the 2020 NFL campaign. In fact, they made changes to their salary cap so they could pay him a guaranteed sum of $15 million in 2023. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

Bakhtiari played 55 out of a possible 60 snaps against the Chicago Bears in Week 1. He dispelled the notion he skipped the game against the Atlanta Falcons because he didn't want to play on turf.

Here's to a speedy recovery to David Bakhtiari.