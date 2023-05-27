Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday after months of NFL trade rumors, leading many to speculate that a free agent frenzy for his services was imminent. Plus, Hopkins had already named five quarterbacks on contending teams he’d like to play with. All that’s left is for Hopkins to sign the dotted line somewhere, right?

Not quite.

Hopkins is seeking a “significant contract’ in free agency, a league source told Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Not only that, but Hopkins is rumored to be working with agent Saint Omni, who has made at least one team vying for Hopkins ‘leery’, multiple league sources told Florio.

Well, this muddies the Hopkins free agent waters just a bit.

The Cardinals were unable to find a suitable trade partner for Hopkins for a number of reasons, chief among them his expensive contract.

The belief was that Hopkins might be willing to take less money as a free agent, but it doesn’t appear that the Pro Bowl wideout is going to do any teams’ bank account any favors.

Complicating matters even further is Hopkins’ rumored agent Saint Omni.

The mysterious Omni was name-dropped in a memo sent by the league last offseason, warning teams about the non-certified NFLPA agent who was reportedly representing then-Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

Then, Omni helped Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL back in March.

If Saint Omni is indeed ‘running the show’, as these NFL rumors are indicating, then that’s bad news for cash-strapped contenders looking to bring in DeAndre Hopkins.

If teams are already feeling leery about the Omni-Hopkins duo, then the free agent market for the star wideout is going to get very interesting.