At this point, it feels like Derek Carr parting ways with the Las Vegas Raiders is inevitable. All the signs are pointing toward the notion that the 31-year-old quarterback has not outstayed his welcome with the Raiders and that it won’t be long before he ends up with a different team.

Not so fast, though. NFL insider Albert Breer reports that there could be a major twist in line for Carr and his future with Las Vegas. According to Breer, his sources tell him that as of right now, Las Vegas’ front office has yet to give Carr the green light to facilitate his exit:

“My understanding as of right now is the Raiders have not granted Carr’s camp the ability to seek a trade. And even though there are the aforementioned teams out there with needs, dealing him before the Feb. 15 deadline—when his $32.9 million base for next year and $7.5 million of his 2024 money vests as fully guaranteed—won’t be easy. And he absolutely won’t be on the Raiders’ roster past that date, so there is the idea that teams that are interested in him should just wait for Las Vegas to cut him,” writes Breer.

Either way, it sounds like Carr is on his way out. It now just appears to be the manner by which he makes his exit. As the above report indicates, however, finding an amenable trade deal for Carr is no walk in the park for the Raiders, which could be one of the reasons behind their hesitation toward letting him negotiate a deal — at least for right now.

Be that as it may, given how fluid the situation is right now, as well as the fact that there are a handful of teams out there that are reportedly interested in trading for Derek Carr, it would not be surprising if the Raiders have a sudden change of heart.