Derek Carr would reportedly prefer a trade instead of getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders. A recent report suggested that Carr’s reasoning for preferring a trade is to “save face,” per Albert Breer, via Dov Kleiman.

The theory makes sense. Stars typically don’t get released without good reason, so Carr would naturally prefer to be dealt. Las Vegas would likely opt for a trade as well, but it will be interesting to see what suitors ultimately emerge.

With all of that being said, there are no guarantees that the Raiders will even grant Carr the ability to seek a trade. But the odds of the quarterback remaining in Las Vegas are slim. As a result, Derek Carr very well may end up being released by the Raiders.

Potential suitors would likely rather wait for him to be released than have to deal away players/picks in a trade. And although the 2022 season was a forgettable one for Carr, he’s still a talented quarterback who wouldn’t come at a cheap trade cost.

Other reports have stated that Carr will be traded. The Jets, Saints, Commanders, and 49ers all profile as possible landing destinations, whether it be through trade or free agency for Derek Carr.

Carr’s Las Vegas tenure ended on a sour note. But his recent Pro Bowl selection will provide him with one final opportunity to play as a Raider in Vegas.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Raiders-Derek Carr situation as they are made available.