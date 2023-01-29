The Miami Dolphins have some big questions to answer at the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history puts his NFL career into jeopardy. Because of that, the rumors about Miami taking a shot at Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady have intensified over the last month or so. However, it seems like the team itself is not interested in signing their former rival, sources told Adam Schefter and ESPN.

Tom Brady’s contract with the Buccaneers ended after this season, and the Dolphins are one of the teams most linked to the QB. The two parties have a bit of history together: Miami was actually fined for tampering with the then-Patriots star. However, it seems that for now, the team is putting this potential partnership on hold.

Tua Tagovailoa’s health issues suddenly puts a big question mark on the Dolphins’ QB outlook in the future. The former Alabama QB was having arguably his most productive season to start this year. However, back-to-back concussions (one of which was undiagnosed) took him out for a good portion of the season. After that incident, Tua was never quite the same person.

Another concussion towards the end of the season ended Tua Tagovailoa’s season. All in all, the Dolphins QB suffered three separate concussions in one season. Traumatic brain injuries can be fatal, especially when it has happened multiple times.

Despite worry from fans and doctors, Tua Tagovailoa’s father has said that he’ll return to the Dolphins in 2023. Did that statement impact Miami’s decision to not pursue Tom Brady? We’ll see if Miami pushes through with this choice of theirs.