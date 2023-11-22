Veteran New York Jets offensive lineman Duane Brown might return from injured reserve sooner than expected.

New York Jets offensive lineman Duane Brown could take the field soon, per ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

“Source on #Jets OT Duane Brown getting activated off IR this week: ‘Very possible,'” Fowler tweeted on Wednesday.

Duane Brown is in his 16th NFL season and second with the Jets. He spent his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and next five with the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown signed with the Jets in the summer of 2022. New York added him to its roster following Mekhi Becton's season-ending knee injury.

Brown has had an injury-riddled stint with the Jets. He missed Gang Green's first five games in 2022 due to an injured shoulder.

The injury bug bit Duane Brown again this season. He injured his hip in the Jets' 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. New York placed Brown on injured reserve the following week.

The Jets have been one of the NFL's worst offensive teams through Week 11. New York's 15.0 points-per-game average is 30th in the league. Only the New England Patriots (14.1) and New York Giants (13.5) are worse. Zach Wilson's lackluster play under center hasn't helped matters, either.

Granted, Duane Brown won't become a game-changer once he takes the field again. However, his return will be a huge lift for banged-up Jets offensive line. Brown, Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer, and Alijah Vera-Tucker were all on injured reserved at one point. The Jets' decimated O-line has been one of the reasons why they can't seem to find any offensive rhythm.

New York faces a daunting challenge in the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins in Week 12. The Jets better get their act together if they want to end their three-game skid.