The Jets offensive line continues to take injury blows after the latest updates on Duane Brown and Billy Turner.

The hits keep coming for the New York Jets’ beleaguered offensive line. Veterans Billy Turner and Duane Brown will not play Sunday when the Jets visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

Turner joined the extensive list of walking wounded on the O-Line after breaking a finger in a 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The tackle had surgery and won’t be able to play against the Chargers.

“He’ll be out just for this week and we’ll see what happens next week,” coach Robert Saleh said Friday. “So, he’s dealing with a surgically repaired finger. It happened in the game last week.”

Turner was only in the lineup because Brown, Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer and Alijah Vera-Tucker are on IR. Vera-Tucker is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

The O-line has been a major reason why the Jets offense has been historically bad through eight games.

Brown played the first two games of the season before landing on IR with a hip injury. He was eligible to return two weeks ago but the Jets determined he's not ready to play. The 38-year-old also had shoulder surgery last offseason.

When asked what the starting offensive line will look like against the Raiders, Saleh said with a laugh, “We’ll see on Sunday.”

Robert Saleh says they "got a good plan" in regards to the offensive live for Sunday's game pic.twitter.com/EAh3WHHDqM — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 10, 2023

The Jets are set on the left side with Mekhi Becton at tackle and Laken Tomlinson at guard. Rookie second-round pick Joe Tippmann will start his second straight game in place of McGovern at center. Backup Max Mitchell has started at right guard and right tackle this season and will likely be at tackle this week. Either practice squad call-ups Xavier Newman or Chris Glaser could start at guard.

It's not known if former Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold is ready for game action after signing with the Jets practice squad two weeks ago.

But there’s no denying New York’s O-line is a mess. Last week, they allowed Zach Wilson to be sacked a season-high eight times and opened few holes in the running game against the Chargers, who came in with the 31st-ranked defense in the NFL.