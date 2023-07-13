New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has made changes to his agency team amid contract negotiations.

Barkley has been represented by Roc Nation and also used CAA for his marketing team. However, in June Barkley added CAA to his NFL negotiations team and is currently represented by Kim Miale of Roc Nation and Ed Perry of CAA, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

As Florio says, “The change suggests that Barkley was not fully satisfied with the service he was getting.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Giants and Saquon Barkley are coming down to the wire for getting a deal done before the franchise tag deadline hits on Monday, July 17 at 4 p.m. ET. Barkley has indicated his dissatisfaction with the current franchise tag deal by considering sitting out Week 1 if a deal does not get done in time.

If the Giants and Barkley cannot come to terms on a deal, Barkley is set to make $10.1 million from the franchise tag. If they tag Barkley again in 2024, his price tag will increase by 20% for the second year of the tag.

However, the Giants may not want to risk the chance of Barkley sitting out for either Week 1 or part of the season. With Barkley fully healthy in 2022 for the first time since his rookie year, the Giants made the playoffs and won their first playoff game since 2011. With the Giants still lacking depth at the wide receiver, Barkley's versatility as a back is crucial to maintain balance and feature some attack on the offense.