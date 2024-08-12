Haason Reddick has requested a trade from the New York Jets, and he hasn't reported to training camp or any of the offseason programs since then. Reddick has let it be known that he wants a new contract, and he won't return to the field until he gets one. There have been several conflicting reports on Reddick's situation, some saying that he wouldn't play without a new contract, and some say that he would report to camp, regardless of his situation.

The Jets were informed by Haason Reddick’s representation that he would report and play under his current contract, but that hadn't happened, according to Jets reporter Connor Hughes.

“They let Reddick know they were open to adjusting his current deal (converting non-guaranteed to GTD), but only when he showed up,” Hughes said on X, formerly Twitter. “They would not commit to him until he committed to them. The Jets will not cater to a player who has never played a down for them before — understandable, considering the message that would send to others in locker room who also want a new deal.”

Another report says that the Jets knew that Reddick's contract needed to be addressed, and that's why he hasn't reported to camp, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The team still went ahead with the trade without a deal in place. Reddick attended his press conference with the understanding that contract talks would continue, but I’m told no official proposal has been made since he joined the team in late March,” Schultz said.

Haason Reddick has still not reported to the Jets' training camp

Haason Reddick has not reported to training camp, as he's headed into the final year of his current deal and is looking for more money. Reddick was offered a new contract before the trade was completed, but he declined it because he wanted more money, according to Jets reporter Connor Hughes. The Jets wanted to see Reddick play first before giving him a new contract, and he reportedly agreed but didn't show up to any of the camps yet.

Reddick is now on the reserve/did not report list, and is being fined $50,000 for each day that he doesn't show up for training camp.

In Reddick's last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he made the Pro Bowl twice and was named to one All-Pro second team. In 2022 he recorded 16 sacks, and last season he recorded 11 sacks.

Reddick would be a big addition to the Jets' defense, adding to a unit that had success last year. If the Jets actually go through with trying to trade Reddick, the team that wants him should already be prepared by knowing that he wants a new contract.