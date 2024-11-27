The Jacksonville Jaguars are having another disastrous season. At 2-9, their playoff chances are dashed and coach Doug Pederson will likely be fired. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick continues his season-long media tour with rumors swirling around his return to the sidelines. Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that the Jaguars could be a fit for Belichick.

“The place that makes the most sense for Belichick, to me, is Jacksonville, if/when it moves on from Doug Pederson,” Graziano wrote. “It has a quarterback (though I admittedly don't know what Belichick thinks of Trevor Lawrence) and an owner with a track record of turning over the keys and telling his hires, “Do what you need to do to fix this.”

Fowler agreed, saying “Jacksonville makes sense, and though the roster has underachieved, it's not barren. A turnaround wouldn't take long. One thing I learned in last offseason's cycle is that Belichick is open to relinquishing some level of control. At this stage of his career, he needs help with personnel. It's too big of a job.”

Part of the downfall of Bill Belichick's run in New England was the draft. As the general manager, he struggled to fill the roster with great picks. If he is paired with a great general manager, Belichick could have a great run for the Jaguars.

Jaguars must hire Bill Belichick to save Trevor Lawrence's career

While Bill Belichick is associated with the greatest quarterback of all time, he is a defensive coach. The Jaguars' defense has been miserable this season and fixing them could take pressure off Trevor Lawrence. The former top pick has had a tough go in the NFL but with great coaching has time to turn it around.

There are plenty of former Patriots coaches who could come down to Jacksonville and join Belichick with the Jaguars. Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia were brutal head coaches but great coordinators with New England. Bill O'Brien is a free agent, as is Joe Judge.

Belichick likely will not take a job not associated with a great quarterback. The Giants job could be open and a homecoming for the former defensive coordinator would be poetic. But with an opening at quarterback, it would not make sense for him to take that job. Belichick is looking to break the all-time wins record, which he is 16 short of breaking.

The Cowboys would be another option for Bill Belichick, assuming Mike McCarthy is let go. Do the Jaguars make the most sense for Belichick moving forward?