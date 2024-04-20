Jayden Daniels rumors have been all over the place leading up to the NFL Draft. Many believe he's a go-ahead top-three pick. However, the rumor mill is claiming that the LSU football star has “real” interest in potentially playing for Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Although the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots own picks two and three, Daniels apparently has some interest in the Raiders, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Las Vegas currently owns the No. 13 pick overall. So, it's unclear whether or not the franchise can even make a trade-up for the prolific quarterback prospect. Daniels played for Pierce during his time at Arizona State.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 20, 2024
This is the time of year where the rumor mill can become a bit untrustworthy. Agents and teams send out smoke screens as a potential way to get the NFL Draft to play in their favor. Additionally, nobody is sure exactly where Jayden Daniels ranks on the draft boards for teams across the league. For all we know, Daniels very well could fall out of the top 10 and into the Raiders' lap.
Even so, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are favored to be selected at picks two and three. But it's important to remember that we've seen top prospect quarterbacks fall in the NFL Draft before. Aaron Rodgers famously dropped in the draft before being taken by the Green Bay Packers. Just last year, Will Levis was supposed to be a top 10 pick and wasn't selected until the second round by the Tennessee Titans.
The rumor mill has been red hot this offseason and there's really no way of knowing how the NFL Draft will play out until it does. Make sure to tune into the Draft on Thursday, April 25 at 8 P.M. Eastern on the NFL Network, ESPN, or ABC.
Where will Jayden Daniels be drafted?
Jayden Daniels is considered a top three selection for a reason. He has a cannon of an arm, incredibly accuracy, and the athleticism that makes him a dual-threat quarterback. The former LSU star has an incredibly high ceiling and could be a longtime superstar in the NFL. If he is a hit, then whichever franchise that selects him is getting a superstar quarterback on their roster.
Of course, nothing is guaranteed and Daniels will have to prove himself once he's in the NFL. As of now, he's in the mix to be selected by either the Commanders or Patriots. There is a chance he falls in the draft though, as many teams are rumored to be falling in love with JJ McCarthy out of Michigan.
Other teams that could potentially acquire Daniels would likely have to trade up. Those teams include the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders. We'll see how it plays out, but Daniels shouldn't last long in the upcoming NFL Draft.