The New York Jets have a lot of big decisions that need to be made this offseason after their horrific 2024 campaign. They already figured out who their new head coach would be, as they hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to return to the team he spent eight seasons with as a player. Now, the Jets need to figure out what to do with legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In his first full season with the team, Rodgers and New York failed to meet expectations, posting just a 5-12 record despite being labeled a Super Bowl contender entering the year. At 41 years old, all options are on the table for Rodgers, and it sounds like the Jets are close to making a decision on whether or not Rodgers will be their quarterback next season.

“The Jets and Aaron Rodgers have been in discussions about his future and a decision on whether the four-time NFL MVP returns to New York could come as soon as this week, per sources,” Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Jets have big decision to make with Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers wasn't necessarily bad in 2024 for the Jets, as he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns on the year. However, he was not the same player he was during his time with the Green Bay Packers, and it's telling that the team only won five of their 17 games. Considering how he's already over 40 years old, New York could opt to cut their losses with Rodgers and begin rebuilding their team.

On the other hand, they have invested a lot of resources to build around Rodgers, and they have a significant amount of talent at their disposal already. If the Jets feel like Rodgers has some gas left in the tank, they could opt to run it back with him for at least one more season and hope to get a different result. Time will tell which path the Jets go, but it looks like they will be worth keeping an eye on over the coming days to see what they decide to do with the future Hall of Famer.