The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new quarterback. That much is obvious, especially with their performance last season. The QB position was easily their worst position last year, with Zach Wilson severely underwhelming. They’ve already been linked to one Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets apparently have two other targets: Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr, per Jeff Howe.

“The Jets remain poised to acquire a veteran quarterback this offseason to take over the starting job, but they’re still assessing their plan of attack. The names to watch are Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr.”

The Jets surprised everyone last season with their incredible play to start the year. Their defense was on-point, and they had budding stars on offense and defense. Unfortunately, Zach Wilson’s performance severely limited the team’s ceiling. The QB struggled immensely throughout the season. There were times where he’d flash his talent, but it would quickly be buried under a barrage of missed short throws.

The general consensus around the league is that the Jets are one quarterback away from being a playoff competitor. On offense, they have a menacing sophomore running back in Breece Hall, and a stud wide receiver in Garrett Wilson. On defense, they have plenty of talent to shine, with names like Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner tearing apart offenses.

On paper, any competent quarterback would elevate this team to contention status in the AFC. The Jets really can’t pick the wrong quarterback between Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers, and Derek Carr. The only way this won’t work… is if they don’t get any of these three.