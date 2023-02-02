Aaron Rodgers’ team for the 2023 season is currently unknown. While he has donned the green and yellow for the Green bay Packers for his entire career, he may keep the green but ditch the yellow in a move to the New York Jets.

Rodgers is likely done with the Packers after a losing season in 2022 and the Jets are heavily linked to him as his next destination. They have the ability to trade for him and have just hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator.

Garrett Wilson, who would be his WR1 if he ends up with the Jets, fueled the trade rumors by posting a picture of Rodgers in a green and white uniform on his Instagram story. He photographed an arcade game with Rodgers on the display, saying that it was a sign.

Garrett Wilson on his Instagram Story 😂👀 (IG/ ttwf.o) pic.twitter.com/EmmYqIFMtD — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) February 2, 2023

The Jets have positioned themselves very well to attract star quarterbacks. They have an intriguing offense highlighted by Wilson, Breece Hall and a solid collection of skill-position players. Their defense, led by young stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, makes the team well-rounded and potentially just one quarterback away from being a real force in the AFC East.

Wilson isn’t the only player using his social media platform to send signals about recurring Rodgers, though. Davante Adams said that Rodgers will be moving to his neighborhood, implying that he will join the Las Vegas Raiders. The pursuit for Rodgers will be big as teams line up to try to land the former MVP.