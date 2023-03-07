The New York Jets have their sights firmly set on Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. That much became clear after they seemingly passed on Derek Carr in free agency. It seems now that these talks are picking up steam, based off of Dan Graziano’s sources.

“The New York Jets have had conversations with the Green Bay Packers and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week regarding a potential trade of the four-time MVP to the Jets, according to sources.”

Ian Rapoport also revealed that the Packers have allowed Aaron Rodgers to talk to the Jets.

“Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the #Jets, source confirms. Some due diligence.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jets’ hunt for their new quarterback is well-known around the league. After yet another disappointing season from Zach Wilson, the team is looking for a signal-caller to put them over the hump. They were linked to multiple free agent QBs around the league, including Carr (who recently signed with the Saints).

However, it was also clear that the Jets’ number one option was always going to be Aaron Rodgers. The Packers star is expected to be traded by the team after a long career with Green Bay. Rodgers has also gone on record to say that he’s open to a trade to whichever team the Packers decide. The Jets’ decision to pass on Carr was a clear indicator of their desire to get Rodgers.

A trade will still need to be formulated for the Jets to acquire Aaron Rodgers. How much is New York going to give up in this scenario for Rodgers? And if Rodgers does go to the Big Apple, will the Jets become title favorites in the crowded AFC race?