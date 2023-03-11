My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

It feels like the entire NFL world is waiting for the New York Jets to finally hammer out a trade for Aaron Rodgers. With free agency right around the corner, every single thing that the Jets do is drawing attention, so it’s worth noting that the Jets are continuing to make moves to get themselves under the salary cap limit.

Even without taking a potential trade for Rodgers into account, the Jets have to get themselves under the salary cap limit ahead of the new league year. That has resulted in them restructuring their deals with Laken Tomlinson, DJ Reed, and Tyler Conklin in order to clear up $15.2 million in cap space.

Via Field Yates:

“The Jets have restructured the contracts of G Laken Tomlinson, CB DJ Reed and TE Tyler Conklin, creating $15.2M in cap space for 2023, per source.”

Again, New York needed to make these moves one way or another, but with the rumors for an Aaron Rodgers trade hitting an all-time high, everyone is going to link these moves to the Jets making a trade for Rodgers. After all the information that came out on Friday, these moves would certainly support that line of thought.

Rodgers has a huge deal that would likely require the Green Bay Packers to eat a chunk of his salary, but the Jets will need space to bring him onboard anyways. This isn’t to say that a deal is going to happen, but it’s looking more and more like New York is making their final preparations to bring Rodgers on board.