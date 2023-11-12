The New York Jets reportedly have no plans to bench Zach Wilson, unless something "disastrous" happens to the team.

The New York Jets continue to struggle offensively with Zach Wilson at quarterback. While they are 4-4 on the season, there isn't really much to be encouraged about their passing game. With that said, fans and experts alike are of the belief that team needs to make a change at the position in order to salvage the season.

However, it doesn't look like the Jets have any plan to bench Wilson at all. Despite the pressure on the team to try something new in order to potentially give the offense a new life, the New York franchise still believes Wilson is their best option at QB as Aaron Rodgers continues to recover from his Achilles tear.

Apparently, there is only one way the Jets would consider a change in QB: a “disaster.”

“The New York Jets are not planning to bench QB Zach Wilson, barring a disaster, a Jets source shared,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported. “Though there has been pressure mounting for weeks that the Jets need to make a change at the position to give the offense some life, the belief among team decision-makers is that Wilson still has the most upside of their quarterbacks. Their goal remains to make the playoffs and hope Aaron Rodgers is ready to return.”

What constitutes a “disaster” in the Jets' perspective is unknown, but it's safe to say that Zach Wilson will remain as the team's QB1 in the foreseeable future, at least until Aaron Rodgers' returns.

It's understandable why the Jets faithful want Wilson to sit, though. In eight games so far in the season, Wilson has as many interceptions as touchdowns with five. He is also connecting just 59.9 percent of his passes, resulting to an abysmal Jets passing game.

While the Jets have won three of their last four, Wilson made only one touchdown pass during that span. He has provided some stability for sure, but the fact remains that the New York offense could use a catalyst as they try to compete for a playoff spot this season.

It remains to be seen what the Jets plan to do in order to resolve their offensive woes. If they are not willing to try something new at QB, it's definitely worth keeping an eye on what they do next.